Bill to change ‘Columbus Day’ to ‘Native American Day’ headed to governor’s desk

OKLAHOMA CITY – After years of debate, a measure to honor Native Americans is headed to the governor’s desk.

Senate Bill 111 would move ‘Native American Day’ from the third Monday in November to the second Monday in October, which is currently ‘Columbus Day.’

The measure has already passed the Oklahoma House and Senate, and is now headed to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s desk.

A similar bill was vetoed last year by former Gov. Mary Fallin.

“I believe combining a new Native American Day designation with the current Columbus Day holiday could be viewed as an intentional attempt to diminish the long-standing support of November being proclaimed annually as Native American Heritage Month in Oklahoma, and the third Monday in November as ‘Oklahoma Native American Day,” Fallin said at the time.

Last year, Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt signed a proclamation declaring October 8, 2018, as Indigenous Peoples’ Day in Oklahoma City.