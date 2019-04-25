Body cam video shows end to dangerous chase in Edmond 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. – New body camera video is showing how a dangerous chase ended in Edmond Wednesday night.

The Village Police tried to pull someone over after police say the driver ran a red light.

“At first sort of acted like it was gonna pull over, but just kept rolling,” said Chief Paul Kinman.

Speeds started to climb and police say something unusual caught their attention.

“Had a passenger, started leaning out the window, started waving at him which intrigued him,” said Chief Kinman.

Shortly after, police thought they had the car boxed in when the car hit the patrol car while trying to escape.

"He pulled up beside him, they cut in front of him striking his vehicle at that time,” said Chief Kinman.

Police say speeds reached close to 90 miles per hour.

When the car finally pulled into a neighborhood, police say Dywan Marshall jumped out of the back seat and started running.

Two other women stayed in the front seats of the car.

“They claimed that the male subject held a gun on them and forced them to drive,” Chief Kinman told News 4.

The two victims told police they barely knew Marshall.

"He supposedly told them if they would give him a ride, he would pay for their gas,” said Chief Kinman.

Police say they found a gun, marijuana and meth in the area.

Folks who live nearby say they’ve never seen anything like it.

“This is a very quiet neighborhood. We've lived here eight years and we've never had any problems on our street at all,” said Edmond resident Beth Crounse.

Crounse also says despite this scary ordeal, she still feels safe in her own home.

"You know, things can happen no matter where you live, any place, little town, big city, doesn't matter," she said.

Marshall was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on complaints of kidnapping, possession of a firearm after prior felony conviction, possession of meth and marijuana, and resisting arrest.