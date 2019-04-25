DEA hosting ‘Drug Take Back’ events across the country

OKLAHOMA CITY – In just a matter of days, law enforcement agencies across the country will be participating in the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The DEA will have multiple locations across the state accepting expired or unused prescription drugs between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 27.

Locations of convenient drop off sites can be located on the DEA’s website.

Attorney General Hunter said the annual event is a good opportunity for Oklahomans to responsibly dispose of unused or expired prescription drugs.

“A 2017 study showed more than 6 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs,” Attorney General Hunter said. “The study also showed the majority of abused prescription drugs were obtained from family members and friends. Those drugs often came from a home medicine cabinet. The DEA’s National Take Back Day is a great reminder for Oklahomans to responsibly rid their homes of unused or expired medication, which will prevent misuse and other potentially dangerous or deadly consequences.”

For individuals who cannot take part in Saturday’s event, Oklahomans can take advantage of the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics’ Safe Trips for Scripts Drug Prevention Program. The prescription drug take-back program is available year-round. A drop box location finder is available on the OBN website.