Former Tulsa officer acquitted of manslaughter to teach gun safety course

TULSA, Okla. – A former Tulsa police officer who was acquitted of manslaughter charges is now planning to teach a gun safety course.

In 2016, Tulsa Police Officer Betty Shelby was arrested and charged with manslaughter after she shot and killed Terence Crutcher.

She says she fired her gun when Crutcher did not obey her commands, adding that she thought he was reaching into his vehicle for something.

In 2017, a jury found her not guilty of manslaughter related to Crutcher’s death.

The Tulsa Police Department announced that Shelby would be allowed to resume work but would not be put back on patrol. However, Shelby resigned from the department.

A short time later, Shelby became a deputy with the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office.

The class she is scheduled to teach will be in May for the National Rifle Association. Participants have to pay $85 and bring 100 rounds of ammunition to participate in the class.