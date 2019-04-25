“I think it’s disgusting,” Business owners frustrated by 2017 tornado damage

TULSA, Okla. – It has been nearly two years since a tornado tore through midtown Tulsa.

As the storm raged on, the 20-story Remington Tower Building took a direct hit from the EF-2 tornado.

Two years after the storm passed, the damage is still a reminder of that day and nearby businesses are calling for a change.

Tenants at a building next door told KJRH that they have dodged debris, and they want the building’s owners to do something.

“I think it’s disgusting,” Salon Divago owner Kevin Thompson said. “I mean every time we have clients come in, it’s a daily occurrence someone says, ‘You know, what are they doing with the building?’ I’m like, ‘We don’t know. It’s just sitting there.'”

The owners of Remington Tower, Helmer Group, did not return KJRH’s request for comment.