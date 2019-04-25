Illinois man marries love of his life weeks before succumbing to brain cancer

ROCKFORD, Ill. – An Illinois man married the love of his life just weeks before dying.

Chris and Gina Stroud tied the knot April 9 with the help of Heartland Hospice and multiple local businesses.

According to WREX, the couple had been engaged for two years, but Chris’ diagnosis made it impossible for them to afford a wedding.

Heartland Hospice organized the event, and local businesses donated everything from the bride’s ring to the use of a venue at Nicholas Conservatory and Gardens.

Chris died earlier this week, and Heartland Hospice has plans to continue offering support to his family and new bride for the next 13 months, WREX reported.