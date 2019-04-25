Iron Thistle Scottish Festival coming to Yukon this weekend

YUKON, Okla. – Outlander fans and those who just want to learn more about Scottish culture will converge in Yukon this weekend for the Iron Thistle Scottish Festival.

The festival has something for everyone to enjoy!

The Iron Thistle will consist of athletic competitions, music, dancing, food, games and vendors.

In addition to seeing traditional-style Highland games, visitors can watch Highland dancers and even buy their own kilt if they want from vendors on site.

For the first time, the festival will also include a whiskey tasting area for people over 21 years of age.

The festival will kick off Friday, April 26 at 7 p.m. with a fire ceremony and Ceilidh. Entrance on Friday is free.

The actual games and festival will start at 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $10 at the gate.

For more information, visit the festival’s Facebook page or the USCO page.