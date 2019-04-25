Lottery commission sponsoring pet adoptions for 75 lucky Oklahomans

OKLAHOMA CITY – Future pet owners can hit it big with the help of the Oklahoma Lottery Commission.

The lottery commission has teamed up with the Central Oklahoma Humane Society to sponsor adoptions for the first 75 people on Saturday.

Beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, adopters can head to the humane society’s adoption center to find a new furry friend.

If that new family member is found and you are one of the first 75 people, the lottery commission will pay for the adoption fees.

Dog adoptions usually range from $150 to $200, which includes vaccinations, tick prevention and a spay or neuter.

The adoption center is located at 7500 N. Western Ave.