× Man arrested after traffic stop turns into foot chase, Oklahoma City police say

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man was arrested after he allegedly took off on foot from a traffic stop in northeast Oklahoma City.

According to a police report, officers conducted a traffic stop near NE 17th and Lottie and spotted a vehicle with an expired tag.

The driver continued traveling to NE 19th and turned east where he then got out of the vehicle and took off on foot.

Police say they told the suspect, later identified as Jerrall Reynolds, to stop.

Reynolds was caught after a brief chase in the neighborhood.

A search was conducted on Reynolds and officers say they found pills, approximately 73.6 grams of marijuana and a digital scale.

Reynolds was arrested Thursday and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on multiple complaints including possession CDS with intent to distribute and obstructing an officer.