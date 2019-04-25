New restaurants, brewery and events center coming to downtown Edmond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. - What’s old is becoming new again in downtown Edmond.

New restaurants, a brewery and even an events center are in the works as part of the future Rail Spur District.

“They wanted to re-create Edmond’s history,” said Janet Yowell, Executive Director of Edmond Economic Development Authority.

The Rail Spur District will be 14-thousand square feet of food and fun.

“It will be a place you can go and take your kids and just be able to enjoy the whole area,” said Yowell.

The Economic Development Authority has been working with a developer.

It will include five buildings total.

“One will be a brewery and the other two will be in-between fine dining and a brewery,” said Yowell.

The other two are currently on the National Historic Register.

The old creamery and ice house will be for fine dining and what used to be stables will be a private events center.

“They wanted a place that we didn’t necessarily have to go into Oklahoma City for,” said Yowell.

Edmond City Council approved a $700,000 grant for the project.

Anything else will fall on the developer.

“We think it will benefit parking for downtown and make some connectivity in other parts of the downtown area,” said Yowell.

Yowell says this will also generate a lot of sales tax for the city, making the future of Edmond look even brighter.

“I think this is the first of several projects that we will see and it’s kind of transforming our downtown area, especially in an area that hasn’t seen any kind of re-development,” said Yowell.

Construction will begin soon.

They’re still in the design stages, but it’s expected to be done in 2020.