Norman kids develop virtual reality game you can wear, aim to get it on market

NORMAN, Okla. - They're not old enough to drive but, with a snap of a wristband, these Norman middle school students can take you on a new adventure.

"You kind of just get thrown in this world, and you're wondering, first off, why am I at this world and how do I save it?" said 14-year-old Braden Breinholt.

It's called Wrist World - a virtual world they created in the form of an augmented reality video game. It may sound confusing, but the tech-savy teens and tweens explain it so simply.

"If you don't know what augmented reality is, you've probably played Pokemon Go," said 11-year-old H.J. Gilman. "They kind of show up in the real world. It's kind of like a hologram in a game."

It was all made possible through Loveworks Leadership in Norman. It's a non-profit after-school program aimed at helping middle school students discover their potential.

A few days a week, the kids gather to discuss real financials and marketing strategies as they work to raise their $22,000 goal. They even went to the New York Toy Fair in February.

"And, that was amazing. We got great feedback," said 13-year-old Katie Sparks.

There - they got a dose of actual reality. They struggled to get in the building because they were under 18.

But, once big companies like Apple and Hasbro heard their pitches, the toy fair decided to change their policy and let young entrepreneurs in because they - perhaps - can offer a unique perspective - and insight into what kids their age really want.

"Almost everything's unique about it," said 11-year-old Arya Ramineedi. "The way that you can play the game and you can see your character in 3D on your wrist."

In order for it to hit the market, the kids need to raise about $20,00 more in the next two months. If that doesn't happen - game over.

If you'd like to help, visit their Kickstarter.