× Official opening date set for Costco in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – The opening date for a much-anticipated wholesale store in Oklahoma City has been set!

Costco is currently under construction near Memorial and Western, across from Chisholm Creek.

According to the company’s Facebook page, the store is set to open on May 16. The store was originally slated to open sometime in April.

It will bring approximately 150 part-time and full-time jobs. The facility will be approximately 150,000 square feet.

Costco is located at 13200 N Western Ave. in Oklahoma City.

Officials with the company say membership sign ups are happening daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

According to Costco Facebook page, the opening day event is from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.