Officials bust moonshine operation in McCurtain County

Posted 4:00 pm, April 25, 2019, by , Updated at 04:26PM, April 25, 2019

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. - The Oklahoma ABLE Commission shut down an illegal moonshine operation in McCurtain County.

The bust unfolded earlier this year in Eagletown, Oklahoma, and officials are now releasing details about the incident.

Officials say a tip led them to a man, Gary Branson, suspected of making moonshine and then selling it to a nearby convenience store.

When special agents went to his property, a "strong odor" was detected.

A search of the property revealed uncovered cookers, barrels full of mash, the mixture used to make moonshine, and glass jars, with some appearing to have some of the homemade liquor inside.

Branson was arrested and now faces numerous charges, including failure to possess a distiller's license.

