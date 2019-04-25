OKC Animal Welfare waiving fees for dog adoptions due to overcrowding

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Animal Welfare will be waiving fees for dog adoptions this weekend to help clear space at the shelter, which officials say is overcrowded.

According to OKC Animal Welfare, “the number of incoming dogs in April is the highest at OKC Animal Welfare in at least four years, and the shelter is over capacity by about 200 dogs.”

Shelter officials say room is needed in the shelter so animals’ lives can be saved.

“Compared to last year, about 350 more animals have entered our care this April,” said Animal Welfare Superintendent Jon Gary. “We need the community to help us this weekend by adopting dogs. We need more space to save lives.”

All adoptable animals at OKC Animal Welfare are up-to-date on vaccinations, microchipped, treated for worms and spayed or neutered.

The shelter will waive fees for dog adoptions on Saturday.

The OKC Animal Welfare is located at 2811 SE 29th St., and is open for adoptions from noon to 5:30 p.m. every day except holidays.