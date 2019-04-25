× Oklahoma assistant fire chief picking up the pieces after home destroyed by blaze

HULEN, Okla. – A small community outside of Lawton is rallying behind their assistant fire chief after his home was destroyed.

On Tuesday, firefighters in the town of Hulen rushed to save a burning home.

Officials learned that a fire that sparked in the kitchen quickly spread throughout the home.

The people inside were able to get out safely, but the home was destroyed by the blaze.

The Hulen Volunteer Fire Department has set up a GoFundMe page to help the assistant fire chief and his family.