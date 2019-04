OKLAHOMA CITY- The Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon has a new course for 2019.

The new route extends further south from downtown to include other areas of the city.

There is also a new finish line! It will end near the under-construction Scissortail Park.

Check out the videos and you can see what the runners will see.

Mile 9 is where runners pass the famous 'Gorilla Hill'

And Mile 26 and animaiton of the new finish line!