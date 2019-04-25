× Oklahoma City police looking for alleged porch pirate

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are on the lookout for an alleged porch pirate after packages were stolen off the porch of two northwest Oklahoma City homes.

On April 17, police responded to a home near NW 36th and Penn around 1:45 p.m. in reference to a petit larceny call.

The victim told police a beige, possibly late 1990’s, Toyota Corolla pulled into the driveway and a man, described as a Hispanic male with black hair, approximately 5’11”, got out of the passenger front door of the vehicle.

The man allegedly then stole three packages from the victim’s front porch as well as two packages off the front porch of a neighbor’s home.

According to a police report, the man then got back into the vehicle and left the scene.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (405)235-7300 or leave a tip online here.