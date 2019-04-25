Oklahoma City police release body cam video showing arrest of young boy after chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City police released body cam showing the arrest of a young boy accused of leading police on a chase.

Police say it started Tuesday just after 7 p.m. when officers were responding to a domestic call near NE 4th and Lottie.

Officers were told a young boy had taken a family member's vehicle.

According to a police report, police caught up with the boy in the vehicle and attempted to stop him, however, he would not pull over and led police on a chase.

Police say during the chase, the boy drove in the wrong lanes and ran red lights.

The chase eventually came to an end near NE 6th and Kelley when officers used stop sticks.

Officers placed the boy into handcuffs and took him into custody.

No one was hurt during the incident.