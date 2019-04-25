× Oklahoma City Thunder fans greet team after playoff loss

OKLAHOMA CITY – It wasn’t the end of the season that the Oklahoma City Thunder wanted, but that never matters to die-hard fans.

On Wednesday, the team arrived back in Oklahoma City following the loss to the Portland Trailblazers.

When they arrived at the airport, they were greeted by fans showing love and encouragement after a tough season and playoff run.

On their Twitter page, the Thunder posted photos of Russell Westbrook and Paul George interacting with fans.

#ThisIsWhyWePlay and this is who we play for. Thunder fans greet the team as it arrives home to OKC. pic.twitter.com/Brr82tK25T — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) April 24, 2019

Now, everyone is looking forward to next season.