Oklahoma man speaks out after catching massive alligator gar

DURANT, Okla. –Zachary Sutterfield has been fishing ever since he was a toddler, but he never expected to reel in a massive creature from Lake Texoma.

On Saturday, Sutterfield decided to head to Lake Texoma to test his luck on the lake.

“I just so happened to roll up on him that morning, setting on a tree and I put a shot on him,” Sutterfield told KXII. “I fought him for about maybe 30 seconds or more. He ended up shaking me off, I kinda went back to the camper with my tail tucked between my legs.”

That afternoon, he went back out with his brother and grandfather.

“It started coming right at us, it swam right underneath us. It went over to the bank and we trolled over there and I noticed it was the same fish I shot earlier that morning, and I shot him again this time and this time he didn’t go anywhere. Then my grandpa and my little brother helped me get him out,” said Sutterfield.

Game wardens say the alligator gar was about 6’9″ in length and weighed 170 pounds.

“My adrenaline was through the roof. I’ve never experienced a fish that big in person, and it was just an amazing experience to be able to see that fish. Let alone be able to take it,” said Sutterfield.