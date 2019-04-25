Oklahoma woman receives tissue donation from late father

INOLA, Okla. – An Oklahoma woman who suffered a devastating injury is now able to walk again thanks to her deceased father.

In August, Gene Carroll was driving through Porter when his vehicle crashed into another car at an intersection. He was pronounced dead shortly after the accident.

“We literally left the hospital and made it to a place to eat and they were calling my phone,” said Moriah Lee, Carroll’s daughter.

LifeShare Oklahoma called to ask the family if they would be willing to donate Carroll’s organs and tissues.

“I was like ‘OK, if you guys think you can get something,’’ Lee told KJRH. “One last way for my dad to benefit anybody on this earth.”

In a bizarre twist, Lee had no idea that her father’s donation would affect her.

Recently, Lee was rushed to the hospital after she tore her ACL. She was given several options, including using tissue from a donor.

She called LifeShare and learned that doctors could transplant her father’s interior and posterior tibialis into her leg.

Lee is now healing and can walk again, thanks to the donation.