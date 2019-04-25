Online retailer to open first Oklahoma brick-and-mortar store at Penn Square Mall

OKLAHOMA CITY – Shoppers at a popular Oklahoma City mall will soon be greeted with a new store this fall.

Officials with Penn Square Mall announced that UNTUCKit will make its Oklahoma debut at the mall later this year.

“We’re thrilled to welcome UNTUCKit to our center, adding to our lineup of exceptional apparel retailers,” said Jeff Runnels, General Manager. “Penn Square Mall strives to exceed shopper expectations, and we feel this exciting, first-to-market offering will provide shoppers with an elevated retail experience.”

UNTUCKit was created to offer a unique style of shirts designed to be worn untucked. Since launching in 2011, the company has grown to 13 product categories.

The new store will be located next to Francesca’s and See’s Candies on the lower level of the mall.