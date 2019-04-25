× OU’s Kyler Murray Picked First in NFL Draft

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray was picked first overall in the NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals.

Murray becomes the first athlete to ever be picked in the first round of both the Major League Baseball and NFL drafts.

Oklahoma becomes the first school to ever have back-to-back overall number one picks at the same position, after Baker Mayfield went #1 last year to the Cleveland Browns.

Murray won the Heisman Trophy in his only season as a starter at OU in 2018, three years after transferring from Texas A&M.

Murray was the national high school player of the year at Allen High School in suburban Dallas, Texas, and was 43-0 as a starter in high school.

Last June, Murray was picked ninth overall in the MLB Draft by the Oakland Athletics, and until January of this season, had said he would play pro baseball instead of pro football.

Murray changed his mind after NFL teams expressed interest in him being a first round pick, and now he’s not just a first round pick, but at the top of the first round.

Murray becomes the fifth Sooner to be picked number one overall, joining Lee Roy Selmon in 1976, Billy Sims in ’80, Sam Bradford in 2010, and Baker Mayfield in 2018.

OU ties USC and Notre Dame for the most overall number one draft picks.