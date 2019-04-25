Planet Fitness: Teens can work out for free this summer 

OKLAHOMA CITY – Teens can work out for free at any Planet Fitness location this summer “as much as they want,” the company says.

According to the company, from May 15 through September 1, teens ages 15-18, can work out for free at any of the 1,700 Planet Fitness locations in the United States.

Teens can sign up at any Planet Fitness location. Teens under 18 must bring a parent/guardian to sign up and online signups are not available. Once a waiver is signed by a parent/guardian, teens can work out alone.

The company says teens must work out at the location they sign up and are not permitted to use other locations.

Teens are also able to take free fitness classes, which are offered at least once a day, Monday through Friday.

All teens who sign up are entered into Planet Fitness’ Scholarship Sweepstakes.

