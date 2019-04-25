Police: Man allegedly robbed convenience store, threatened clerk

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities in Oklahoma City are searching for a suspect accused of robbing a convenience store and threatening the clerk.

On April 24, officers were called to the Valero station along S.W. 15th St. following a reported armed robbery.

When police arrived at the scene, the clerk said that she was robbed by a man with a knife.

According to the incident report, the alleged suspect told the clerk “to give him all the money or he would stab her.”

During the robbery, the suspect told the victim that he was “having a hard time” and “if she gave him money he would not kill her.”

The alleged suspect is described as an Indian man, around 20-years-old, and was wearing a black coat and gray sweatpants. He also has red and black hair.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.