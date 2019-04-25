Program employs Oklahomans with disabilities to clean veterans’ headstones

TULSA, Okla. – Each week, visitors to a Tulsa cemetery are likely to see four women doing their best to maintain headstones.

However, the women aren’t employees of the cemetery. Instead, they are known as the ‘Honor Team.’

Trinity, Kim, Maxine and Cheyenne sit on the ground with brushes and spray bottles at the Rose Hill Memorial Park cemetery, scrubbing headstones of veterans.

“Sometimes when I look at the name, I will just sit there and pray for them,” Kim told KJRH.

The women spent two weeks cleaning Commander Charles Brewer’s headstone after it was covered in moss.

The women are employed by the Shining Honor Project, who pays them $9 an hour and covers all the costs of supplies.

“It goes beyond the $9 paycheck for them,” Erin Wambold with the Shining Honor Project said. “It gives them an added sense of purpose and pride in their lives and that they actually do care.”