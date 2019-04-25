× Salata Salad Kitchen giving nurses, teachers special offers in May

OKLAHOMA CITY – A salad kitchen restaurant is celebrating nurses and teachers during the month of May with special offers!

Salata Salad Kitchen says during May, which is also National Salad Month, they are celebrating Nurse Appreciation Week and Teacher Appreciation Week with special offers and a “new salad recipe inspiration.”

During the month of May, Salata will offer a free tray of cookies for schools and hospitals that place catering orders over $200.

On May 8, Salata will extend a buy-one-get-one offer to all nurses who show their professional identification badges at Salata “to thank them for the tireless work they do to serve and heal others.”

The restaurant is offering the same deal for teachers on May 10 ” for their invaluable roles in growing and fueling the minds of children.”

And, throughout May, Salata is offering “a new recipe inspiration” for all guests that is “designed to energize and satiate.” Known as the the Power Salad, is it made up of kale, spinach, strawberries, quinoa, avocado, feta cheese, walnuts, almonds, pumpkin seeds and the house-made lemon vinaigrette dressing.

The offers are happening at all Salata locations.

