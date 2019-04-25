× Senior dog found by deceased owner’s side finds forever home at the rescue that took her in

BETHEL ACRES, Okla. – A senior dog who was found by her deceased owner’s side in February has found her forever home at the same ranch that took her in.

“She had been trying to wake him up. Just trying to figure out what was going on,” said Maeghan Olsen, Founder and Director at 1 Day Ranch.

Sam had been found her deceased owner’s side on February 28.

Olsen said she was called in to care for Sam after the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office found the canine. She said the owner was a veteran, who had been dealing with health issues.

“She just did not want to leave. We got her in the car. She cried the whole way home. Howling and just being overall not pleased,” Olsen said.

On March 8, Sam was able to attend her owner's funeral.

Organizers told News 4 that Sam was extremely happy to see some of her owner's friends at the funeral.

Since then, Sam has been living at 1 Day Ranch and on Thursday, the rescue announced that Sam would live out the rest of her life there.

"We are also happy to officially announce that it’s been decided that Sam is going to live out the rest of her life here at the Ranch. We had HUNDREDS of amazing people reach out wanting to adopt her, and we would have been more than happy to let many adopt her... however, that would not have been kind to her," said rescue officials on Facebook.

They say Sam became attached to the founders at 1 Day Ranch who live on site and have found that if they try to leave her with anyone else, "she stresses herself almost into a heart attack."

Sam is a "happy old girl" and healthy for her age, according to officials at the rescue.

"She is still on her medication and that still helps her a ton! With feeling better she has been a bit more active and that has helped her lose a little bit of weight which has helped her hips a ton too! Sam spends her days lounging and napping on the couch or one of her many comfy beds, trotting around the barn with her best friend DJ the cattle dog, hanging out in the living room with the toddler watching him play, or sitting out under the tree watching the rest of the resident dog pack run around. The pack has accepted her beautifully, and are very respectful of her space when she needs it. She also is very nice to the goats and the pigs that run around the ranch! We think she thinks they are pretty funny, she always gets excited when they are nearby. We also found that she is VERY good at teaching puppies good manners! She’s like a good grandma... patient but stern! When we get new puppies, she’s always one of the first dogs they meet!"

The rescue said it will keep posting about Sam and add that her life is "full of love, snacks and naps."