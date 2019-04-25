× Shooting suspect arrested after attempting to hide in drainage ditch

TULSA, Okla. – An alleged shooting suspect is behind bars after trying to hide in a drainage ditch in Tulsa.

Authorities say Jayverre Agilar shot an 18-year-old man in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Tulsa.

After the shooting, investigators say Agilar swam across a lake in the complex to a drainage ditch.

Officers could hear him inside the drainage ditch, but Agilar refused to come out and surrender. Eventually, he surrendered when the fire department arrived to pull him out of the ditch.

He now faces charges of shooting with intent to kill.

The victim is expected to be OK.