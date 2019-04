× Silver Alert issued for missing 79-year-old Oklahoma woman

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 79-year-old Oklahoma woman.

Audrey Fowler was last seen around 3 p.m. Thursday at the Elgin Tag Agency.

Fowler’s vehicle is a white 2017 Nissan Sentra with Oklahoma tag ‘FHB123.’

If you know of Fowler’s whereabouts, check her welfare and contact the Comanche County Sheriff’s Office at 580-353-4280.