Sooners Move Season Opener to Sunday Night

Oklahoma’s football team announced they have moved their 2019 season opener to Sunday night, September 1, for television.

The Sooners will play the University of Houston at 6:30 pm on ABC.

The game was originally scheduled for Saturday, August 31.

This will be the fourth time OU has played a football game on Sunday, with the other three occasions all coming in bowl games.

OU beat Penn State in the Sugar Bowl on Dec. 31, 1972, and beat Virginia 48-14 in the Gator Bowl on Dec. 29, 1991.

It lost 21-14 to LSU in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 4, 2004.

Next season will be the 125th season in OU history.