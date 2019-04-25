Troopers: Man dies after vehicle tries to pass in a ‘no passing’ zone

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities are investigating a deadly wreck that claimed the life of an Arkansas man.

Around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, troopers were called to a deadly accident along Hwy 100, just south of Tahlequah.

A report by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says that a vehicle tried to pass another in a no passing zone and was hit by an oncoming car.

The passenger of the passing vehicle was killed.

He has since been identified as 62-year-old Jimmy O’Neal from Arkansas. The driver of the car was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No one else was injured in the wreck.

