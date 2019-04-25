‘Unwanted Pesticide Disposal Program’ to help homeowners, farmers get rid of chemicals 

MCALESTER, Okla. – A program aimed at helping you properly dispose of unwanted pesticides will be held next month.

The “Unwanted Pesticide Disposal Program” will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 21 at the Pittsburgh County Fairgrounds.

The program will allow Oklahomans to properly dispose of unwanted pesticides that are leftover, without labels, or not registered in Oklahoma. Organizers say all pesticides, herbicides, insecticides and fungicides will be accepted. However, no other hazardous waste will be accepted.

“Protecting our environment and natural resources are of the utmost importance,” said Ryan Williams, ODAFF pesticide certification and training administrator. “Events like these ensure safe and proper disposal of unwanted pesticides preventing them from potentially polluting our environment.”

Dealers are asked to pre-register through the OSU Pesticide Safety Education Program to allow the contractor to prepare for large quantities.

Participation is free for the first 2,000 pounds of pesticides brought per participant.