Woman formally charged after shooting in Dale leaves man injured

Posted 3:18 pm, April 25, 2019, by

Kayla Lake

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. – A woman accused of shooting a man while he was asleep has been formally charged by the district attorney’s office.

Pottawatomie County Sheriff Mike Booth said dispatch responded around 6:05 p.m. on April 21 to a residence in Dale after reports of gunshots.

When officials arrived, they found a male with two gunshot wounds to the chest. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. According to the Shawnee News-Star, he was upgraded to “good condition.”

Officials say the man was from Oklahoma City, and was allegedly shot with a .38 special revolver while he was asleep.

26-year-old Kayla Rene Lake was arrested in connection to the incident.

On Thursday, District Attorney Allan Grubb announced Lake was formally charged with assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

Grubb says a witness saw Lake “standing in front of her residence waving her arms and yelling, ‘Call 911, I shot him.'”

If Lake is found guilty, she could face life in prison.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.