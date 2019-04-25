× Woman formally charged after shooting in Dale leaves man injured

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. – A woman accused of shooting a man while he was asleep has been formally charged by the district attorney’s office.

Pottawatomie County Sheriff Mike Booth said dispatch responded around 6:05 p.m. on April 21 to a residence in Dale after reports of gunshots.

When officials arrived, they found a male with two gunshot wounds to the chest. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. According to the Shawnee News-Star, he was upgraded to “good condition.”

Officials say the man was from Oklahoma City, and was allegedly shot with a .38 special revolver while he was asleep.

26-year-old Kayla Rene Lake was arrested in connection to the incident.

On Thursday, District Attorney Allan Grubb announced Lake was formally charged with assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

Grubb says a witness saw Lake “standing in front of her residence waving her arms and yelling, ‘Call 911, I shot him.'”

If Lake is found guilty, she could face life in prison.