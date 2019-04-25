Woman formally charged after shooting in Dale leaves man injured
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. – A woman accused of shooting a man while he was asleep has been formally charged by the district attorney’s office.
Pottawatomie County Sheriff Mike Booth said dispatch responded around 6:05 p.m. on April 21 to a residence in Dale after reports of gunshots.
When officials arrived, they found a male with two gunshot wounds to the chest. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. According to the Shawnee News-Star, he was upgraded to “good condition.”
Officials say the man was from Oklahoma City, and was allegedly shot with a .38 special revolver while he was asleep.
26-year-old Kayla Rene Lake was arrested in connection to the incident.
On Thursday, District Attorney Allan Grubb announced Lake was formally charged with assault and battery with a deadly weapon.
Grubb says a witness saw Lake “standing in front of her residence waving her arms and yelling, ‘Call 911, I shot him.'”
If Lake is found guilty, she could face life in prison.