Authorities investigate officer-involved shooting in Hugo

HUGO, Okla. – Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Hugo.

According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, the shooting took place around 2 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of W. Bissell Avenue.

Hugo Police Department detectives were attempting to make contact with a person who they believed was the suspect in an armed robbery that happened last week.

Shots were fired, and the suspect as well as two children who were present were injured. They were taken to a local hospital to be treated.

No other details have been released at this time.