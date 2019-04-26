Boren, Hall accusers claim university has history of excusing sexual harassment, misconduct

OKLAHOMA CITY – Two graduates of the University of Oklahoma are demanding the university regents review the school’s policies and procedures surrounding their Title IX office.

Jess Eddy and Levi Hilliard, the two men alleging misconduct by former OU president David Boren and former OU vice president Tripp Hall, spoke with reporters Friday outside a closed door meeting where OU regents were in executive session.

“The university can no longer value the careers and reputations of the powerful few over the safety, dignity and lives of students, faculty and employees,” Hilliard said.

Hilliard, who currently works at the university, is accusing Hall of sexual misconduct while he worked at the University Club. He said he immediately reported it to his supervisor and followed up several times.

“Based on OU’s own mandatory reporting policies as well as the Title IX procedures for reaching out to those who are potentially victims of sexual misconduct at the university, I should have been reached out to by the OU title 9 office in the instance of what to me being reported,” he said Friday. “I was never contacted, and Title IX made no effort to reach out to me until all this time later.”

Public advocate Sara Bana was also present Friday, demanding the release of the Jones Day report on the investigation. According to Bana, the report has only been shared with Boren.

“The victims have as much of a right to that report as David Boren or Tripp Hall,” Bana said. “Today is the third private meeting to discuss these allegations. These meetings are cheap. We demand action. Action is the trait of the leadership we need in this type of crisis.”

Requests made for a comment to Boren’s attorney, Clark Brewster, on Friday have not been returned yet.

Regents began their executive session meeting shortly after 8:30 a.m. Friday where they remain as of 12:45 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check with News 4 for updates.