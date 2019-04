× Emergency crews respond to crash in Bethany

BETHANY, Okla. – Emergency crews are responding to a crash in Bethany.

The crash was reported around 5:30 p.m. Friday near NW 28th Terrace and N Council Road.

Crews said a motorcycle and a van were involved. The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

Traffic in the area was being diverted.

No other details have been released at this time.