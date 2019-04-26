FOP apologizes for ‘no confidence’ vote against Oklahoma County commissioner

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. – A local organization that represents the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Department is apologizing following a ‘no confidence’ vote against a local county commissioner.

Earlier this month, the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 155 called out Oklahoma County Commissioner Brian Maughan following his vote to end a school resource officer program in some schools.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 155 released a letter addressed to County Commissioner Brian Maughan giving him a vote of ‘no confidence.’

Maughan remains consistent in his opinion voting ‘no’ when it comes time to renew the school resource officers’ contracts.

“Taking 20 resource officers out of the schools who are protecting the children and moving them to the jail is not going to fix the problems of the jail,” 3rd VP of the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 155 Todd Beesley said.

Maughan attributed his “no” vote to the U.S. Department of Justice who is pushing to move priority staffing to the county jail.

“You want to talk about public safety?” Maughan said. “Just the other day we had someone break out of the jail and walk down the street. How did that happen?”

The FOP says while it is still opposed to the way Maughan voted, they reviewed their initial vote of 'no confidence' and feel members were not notified properly.