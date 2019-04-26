For the love of Model Ts: Oklahoma club can put one together in less than 10 minutes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKOMIS, Okla. - There was a wreck Thursday morning on Elm Street in Waukomis, but these guys aren't any local lookie-loos. They're actually members of the Oklahoma Special T's Take Apart Crew.

"We wanted to enjoy the Model T experience," said crew member Gary McNabb.

This is a mid-20s Ford Model T. They can put all this mess back together faster than you can run to the store in your own car for a gallon of milk.

"Simplicity," said another crew member, Vince Stolhand. "The common man didn't have to take it to a garage to have it repaired. He could do it himself."

Ford Motor Company made more than 15,000,000 of the cars from 1908 to 1927.

The Special T's club hauled off this junker then decided, a couple of years ago, to form a take apart and put together team for demonstrations.

McNabb hosts the practice sessions.

Stolhand and Ed Emerson are the longest serving club members.

"You could even roll the car over on its side to work on the bearings," Emerson said.

David Baker runs commentary for the crowds that go to watch.

They advertise bucket of bolts to running car in less than 12 minutes but, after working on their own Model Ts for so long, they're way below that time.

Their best time is under 7 minutes.

Today's practice runs finished between 7 and 81/2.

"Still pretty good for a bunch of old men," McNabb said.

None of the Special T's really remember a time when the cars ruled the road.

But, their 'Marylin' is still treasure to them as the first car made for the masses.

It's also the name of the club member's wife, who has lunch waiting after every practice.

The Oklahoma Special T's take apart crew will hold their demonstrations Saturday at Perry's Springfest and again May 4 at the Pawnee Steam and Gas Engine Show.