Former OSU star suspended from Kansas City Chiefs following child abuse allegations

STILLWATER, Okla. – A former Oklahoma State football and track star has now been suspended from his spot with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Former OSU wide receiver Tyreek Hill was under investigation for child abuse after his 3-year-old was reported to have sustained injuries.

He denied all of the allegations and no charges were ever filed because it wasn’t clear who abused the child.

Recently, a recording has surfaced where Hill allegedly spoke about the abuse with his fiancée. In the recording, Hill’s fiancée says the child “is terrified” of Hill.

The Chiefs announced that they have suspended him until the investigation into the audio recording is released.

This isn’t Hill’s first run-in with the law.

In 2015, Tyreek Hill pleaded guilty to a domestic assault and battery charge that stemmed from an incident in 2014.

Hill’s former girlfriend, who was pregnant at the time, said Hill punched her in the face, punched her in the stomach and choked her inside their home.

She said the fight started over a text message from someone claiming that Hill was hitting on high schoolers.

Less than 24 hours after his arrest, Oklahoma State Head Coach Mike Gundy released him from the football team.

He received a three-year deferred sentence.

According to information on the Oklahoma District Court’s website, a judge found Hill to be in compliance, withdrew the guilty plea, entered a not guilty plea, and ordered the case to be dismissed and expunged.