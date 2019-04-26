Horses, Hats & Hope event benefiting the Alzheimer’s Association

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY- The Kentucky Derby is not far off and you can attend a grand party and help the Alzheimer's Association.

There are 63,000 Alzheimer's patients in Oklahoma and thousands of caregivers.

The Alzheimer's Association provides services to both.

Alzheimer's is the 6th leading cause of death in the U.S. and there is no cure only treatments for some symptoms.

That is why fundraisers are so important to help those already dealing with the disease and to help those working to find treatments and a cure.

A fabulous fundraiser happens on May 4th from 3:00 p.m to 6:30 p.m.

The Horses, Hats & Hope is a party with the Kentucky Derby theme, so ladies get out those hats!!!

It will be at the Red Barn on Waldo's Pond located at 1516 E. Britton Road in Oklahoma City.

There will be a Churchill Downs atmosphere complete with Mint Juleps!

Last year $225,000 was raised benefiting Oklahomans.