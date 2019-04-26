Man charged with several crimes connected to two Beckham County murders

BECKHAM COUNTY, Okla. – A man who is believed to be connected to two Beckham County homicides has been extradited to Elk City to face charges for the crimes.

Police say Monique Smith was shot dead in the parking lot of the Heritage House Apartments in Elk City.

Less than 20 miles away, Smith’s boyfriend, Norman Gene Burden, was also found dead.

“It’s hard to process that someone would even take his life,” Crystal Blackmon told News 4.

A short time later, police discovered Gregory Killough driving Burden's truck in Tulsa.

Officials with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation say Killough became a person of interest in the homicides after investigators determined that he had been seen with Smith within an hour of her death.

Killough was arrested on two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of larceny of an automobile, one count of animal cruelty and one count of a felon in possession of a firearm.

Killough has been transported back to Beckham County to face the charges.