News 4 steps in after a man was faced with foreclosure

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - A property owner was forced to pay $23,000 after a man says he wasn't told there was a mortgage on a home he just bought.

Less than a week ago, Larry Johnson was told by his lawyers he was going to have to front almost $23,000 in a foreclosure lawsuit.

That is until News 4 ran a story and now the property owner wanted to clear his name.

Two men met face to face after a long awaited conversation.

“It was something for her to have that's part of me and my mom, so that’s why,” Larry Johnson said.

In November, Johnson purchased a home for $15,000 in cash originally for his mother who died.

Johnson plans to hand the house down to his grand-daughter.

Months after buying it, the bank told him the man he purchased it from had a $23,000 mortgage attached to it.

This was a key detail Johnson said he was never told.

“We no longer owned it and it was set to be foreclosed,” Johnson said.

Johnson said his phone calls to the seller, Chris Mitchell, we’re never returned,

With his back against the wall, he called News 4.

“I hope he get's his life together,” Johnson said.

Just a few days after Johnson’s story aired, Mitchell paid the outstanding money in full.

“It was just tied to a couple other properties and this one got mixed in so I cleared it up,” Chris Mitchell said.

Mitchell wanted to meet up, claiming it was all a big misunderstanding.

After several minutes, Mitchell agreed to continue with the interview.

“Did you call me?” Mitchell asked.

“You know I did,” Johnson said.

More specifically, we asked about his questionable track record.

In 2017, he was arrested on Felony Forgery of a Home Deed.

“In that situation, I notarized a document without someone being present and that's where that came from,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell is on probation until July.

The charge will be cleared from his record on one condition: he has to stay out of trouble.

As for Johnson, he said he's just grateful Mitchell finally had a change of heart and for those who looked out for him.

"Channel 4 and Peyton are the ones who made it happen,” Johnson said.

Johnson’s attorney told News 4 since the original story ran, over 20 people have come forward claiming Mitchell has used the same tactic on them.