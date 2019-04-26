Noise alert issued ahead of pyrotechnics class in Edmond
EDMOND, Okla. – Residents in Edmond might be startled by a few loud noises this weekend, but city officials say there is no reason to be concerned.
Officials say a noise alert has been issued for those living near Air Depot and Covell as the city prepares for a pyrotechnics training class on Saturday night.
City leaders say there will be a number of loud explosions in that area.
The class will begin around 8:30 p.m. and will last until 10 p.m.
Experts say the noise will be spread out during that 90-minute period.
