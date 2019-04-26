Norman police: ‘Murder Money Gang’ connected to various robberies, shootings

NORMAN, Okla. – The Norman Police Department says several people are facing charges for their involvement in a series of crimes throughout the metro.

Officials say the individuals were all part of the ‘Murder Money Gang’ and are believed to be involved in numerous armed robberies, vehicle thefts, drive-by shootings, and drug-related offenses in Norman.

Detectives say their crime spree extended over a six-month period from June to December 2018. The alleged suspects are also believed to have committed crimes outside of Norman.

At this point, all of the people involved in the ‘Murder Money Gang’ are in custody at various detention centers.