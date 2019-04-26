× Officers involved in standoff with suspect in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officers were involved in a standoff with a suspect in southwest Oklahoma City on Friday afternoon.

Around 12 p.m. on Friday, police officers and Oklahoma City’s tactical team were on the scene near S.W. 62nd and Douglas Ave.

Authorities say a man inside a nearby apartment complex refused to come out. Investigators believe the person inside the apartment matches the description of a suspect from an earlier armed carjacking.

Police worked to negotiate with the alleged suspect, adding that he was not alone.

“We do know that he has a female inside the apartment. We do not know really the relationship of the female and the suspect,” said Officer Brad Gilmore, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.