Officials: Boil order issued after E. coli found in tap water

KONAWA, Okla. – A boil order has been issued for a local water system after E.coli was discovered in the drinking water.

Officials with the Department of Environmental Quality say E. coli was found in the Konawa Assembly of God water system in Seminole County.

Users are being told to bring their water to a full, rolling boil for at least one minute before using it to make food, drink, wash dishes or brush their teeth.

Experts say the community will be notified when the water is considered safe for human consumption.

Officials with the City of Konawa tell News 4 that the city’s water is not affected by the boil order. It is only referring to the Konawa Assembly of God’s water system.