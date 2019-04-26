× Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon changing its course

OKLAHOMA CITY — As the 20th annual Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon approaches, officials are reminding runners the course is changing this year.

“As Oklahoma City changes, we’re changing the course to go along with it,” Kari Watkins, the Executive Director with the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum, said.

Watkins said that’s why the 20th annual Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon on Sunday, April 28 will include some big course changes for runners.

“We’re going to start right in front of the memorial museum, as we always do. We’re going to run south on Walker through the Walker bridge, over I-40, come up SW 15th and then over the Robinson bridge into what I call a new downtown,” Watkins said.

The finish line is also moving this year to the Devon Tower lawn and is slated to move next year to Scissortail Park, once it is completed.