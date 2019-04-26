Oklahoma man warns of scam callers posing as AT&T

Posted 10:00 pm, April 26, 2019, by

OKLAHOMA CITY – James is retired and enjoying life – but not immune from the robo dialers and scam calls.

The latest one came from someone posing as AT&T, supposedly shopping around a special DirecTV promotion.

“He said they’d been having little problems with some service and what they wanted to do is get a promo out there for long-term customers to do a favor for them,” James said.

It just so happens James is a DirecTV customer so, naturally, his ears perked up when the guy began sharing about the supposed limited-time offer.

“What they wanted to do was give us a low-monthly premium of $70 a month, and that would be DirecTV, telephone, internet,” James said. “Almost too good to be true.”

It was sold as a bargain on his TV bill – with one major caveat.

The only way James could qualify was to pay the first four months of the 12-month promotion in advance with, you guessed it, a pre-paid gift card.

Gift card payments are dead giveaways, so is a pressing deadline.

James hung up and called the real AT&T right away, and they confirmed it was a scam.

On its website, AT&T warns it does not solicit prepayments using pre-paid cards or gift cards and instructs customers to do what James did. Hang up immediately, and call the toll-free customer service number on your bill to verify if a promotion is the real thing.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.