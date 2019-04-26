Oklahoma woman reunited with her late mother’s stolen wedding ring

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - An Oklahoma woman’s battle to get a priceless wedding ring back is finally over.

In November, Trela Wishon’s late mother had her wedding ring stolen right off her hand at a metro nursing home.

It later turned up at a pawn shop, but police couldn’t return the ring - until now.

After months of heartache, Wishon finally has her mother’s ring back in her possession.

“She’s watching over me, and she’s saying 'Go, go get that ring,'” Wishon said. “She could barley talk, she was dying. I asked her 'What do you want me to do?' She said 'You go get it because I know you will find it and get it back for us.' I was like, 'Okay, mom, I’m going to go get it.'”

There were butterflies as she walked into the courtroom, but all it took was the stroke of a pen from an Oklahoma County judge to end months of heartache for Wishon, a moment she said was a huge weight off her shoulders.

“Just seeing it, and seeing how bright and sparkly,” Wishon said. “It felt like my mom was smiling and seeing it too with me.“

Last November Trela Wishon’s late mother had her wedding ring stolen right off her hand by a nursing home employee. Today the ring is back in her possession. @kfor pic.twitter.com/07Btta8IJq — Chase Horn (@ChaseHorn) April 26, 2019

It was a moment of pure joy for Wishon, but she said the story is not over. She said she won’t rest until Shamira Williams, the person who allegedly took the ring in the first place and may now be the run in California, is caught.

“I’m going to find her, if I have to fly out there and chase her down myself, I’m going after her,” Wishon said. “It was not right stealing from my mom like that.”

Wishon now plans to have the ring re-sized and wear it herself.